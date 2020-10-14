Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,058 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 971% compared to the average daily volume of 379 call options.

FGEN stock opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.62. FibroGen has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $51.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 9.37.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.31). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 60.97% and a negative net margin of 287.01%. The business had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FibroGen will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other FibroGen news, insider K Peony Yu sold 10,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,970,662.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $133,944.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,226 shares in the company, valued at $11,877,220.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,090. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 20.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in FibroGen by 10.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of FibroGen from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

