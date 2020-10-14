Investors Buy Large Volume of IGM Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 4,082 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,200% compared to the average volume of 314 call options.
A number of research firms have weighed in on IGMS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.
In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 41,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,872,473.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $47,447.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,468 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,931.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 193,125 shares of company stock worth $9,662,662 and have sold 4,646 shares worth $299,476. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $80.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.71. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $89.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.51.
IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.
About IGM Biosciences
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
