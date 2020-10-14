Investors Buy Large Volume of IGM Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 4,082 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,200% compared to the average volume of 314 call options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IGMS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 41,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,872,473.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $47,447.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,468 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,931.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 193,125 shares of company stock worth $9,662,662 and have sold 4,646 shares worth $299,476. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 58.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 48.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $466,000. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $80.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.71. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $89.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.51.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

