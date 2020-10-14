Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 84.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,742 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 20,194 shares during the period. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Imperial Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $128.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $233.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

