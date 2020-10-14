Investment Counsel Inc. Has $633,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,617 shares during the quarter. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 844.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in AT&T by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.65.

T stock opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $197.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

