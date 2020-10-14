Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.2% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075,509 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,896,000 after buying an additional 3,666,099 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,508,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,133,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,201,000 after buying an additional 1,449,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $143.54 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

