Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 5 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,443.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,724.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,206.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2,780.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,439.10.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

