Investec Downgrades Wipro (NYSE:WIT) to Hold

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was downgraded by Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

WIT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.63. Wipro has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 17.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Wipro by 5.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 296,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,521 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Wipro by 53.2% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Wipro by 14.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,643,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 335,286 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wipro by 12.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

