Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Raised by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 17,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $295.29. 1,967,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,355,879. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.10. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $303.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.