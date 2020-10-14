Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 3.1% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 64.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $294.52 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $303.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.40 and a 200 day moving average of $247.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.