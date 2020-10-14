Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 3.7% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $296.01. 1,838,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,355,879. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.15 and its 200-day moving average is $247.10. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $303.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

