Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $131.61

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $131.61 and last traded at $131.58, with a volume of 150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.70.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 588.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 307.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

