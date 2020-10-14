Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,411 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Intel by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,715,051,000 after acquiring an additional 863,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Intel by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,773,599 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,178,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,809 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $53.83 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $228.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

