Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $73,141,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Intel by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Intel by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $166,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. BidaskClub upgraded Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $53.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

