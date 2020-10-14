Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,194 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its position in Intel by 45.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 21,548 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.4% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 54,250 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

INTC stock opened at $53.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.52. The firm has a market cap of $228.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.