Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Trimmed by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intel by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

Intel stock opened at $53.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average of $55.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.