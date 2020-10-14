Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PODD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 869.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $3,508,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,198.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,131,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,327 shares of company stock worth $8,399,546. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $248.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 888.42 and a beta of 0.82. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $252.74.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.23. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.28.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

