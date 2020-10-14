Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its position in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,391 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Inogen were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INGN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Inogen by 70.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Inogen by 8.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Inogen by 15.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Inogen by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,186 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Inogen by 5.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period.

INGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Inogen from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

INGN opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average is $36.77. The stock has a market cap of $690.45 million, a PE ratio of 104.30 and a beta of 0.79. Inogen Inc has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $76.89.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.96 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inogen Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

