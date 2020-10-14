InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) Receives $3.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti cut InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barrington Research cut InnerWorkings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 125,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 20,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in InnerWorkings by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 22,649 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INWK opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99. InnerWorkings has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $158.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.53.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). InnerWorkings had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $203.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.07 million. Equities research analysts expect that InnerWorkings will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

