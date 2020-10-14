InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.2-59.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.24 million.InMode also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

INMD opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. InMode has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $58.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.93.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 million. InMode had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 31.76%. InMode’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that InMode will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised InMode from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price target on InMode from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised InMode from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

