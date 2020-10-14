Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective from equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Oddo Bhf set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.00 ($28.24).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.