IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Position Reduced by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG cut its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 155.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $1,047,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.08, for a total value of $420,046.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,936.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,316 shares of company stock worth $46,594,823. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $421.42 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $424.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $378.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.01. The company has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 79.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.81.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.40.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

