Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $213.37

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $213.37 and last traded at $212.90, with a volume of 1260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $211.97.

ICLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Icon from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Icon from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Icon from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Icon from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Icon from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.45.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $620.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.31 million. Icon had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 12.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icon during the second quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icon during the second quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Icon by 40.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Icon during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Icon during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

