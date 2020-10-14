Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HRCXF shares. Investec cut shares of Hurricane Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hurricane Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hurricane Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hurricane Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Hurricane Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get Hurricane Energy alerts:

HRCXF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09. Hurricane Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.56.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hurricane Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurricane Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.