Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 157.69% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Humanigen in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Humanigen stock opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.86. Humanigen has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $33.95.

Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing its proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's products include lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab, which are monoclonal antibodies derived from Humaneered platform. Lenzilumab targets granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), and is in development as a potential medicine for chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy, as well as a potential treatment for rare hematologic cancers, such as chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) and juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia (JMML).

