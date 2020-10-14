Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Receives €34.47 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €31.69 ($37.28).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Independent Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

ETR BOSS opened at €23.25 ($27.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €24.26. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a one year high of €47.09 ($55.40).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

