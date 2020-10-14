HSBC Downgrades Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) to Hold

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

DNNGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Pareto Securities began coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ørsted A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

DNNGY opened at $54.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.10. Ørsted A/S has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $55.86.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

