HSBC Cuts Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $86.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at HSBC from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. HSBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.27.

Shares of CVX opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.41. Chevron has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $122.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 105.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 27,185 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 11.3% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 11.8% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 31,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

