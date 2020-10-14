Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Investment Counsel Inc.

Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.4% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.79.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $290.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.78.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.