Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,058 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $290.36 on Wednesday. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. BofA Securities upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.79.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

