Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Position Reduced by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. decreased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 23,439 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $32,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 21,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 129.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 13,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 31.5% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $289.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,159. The company has a market cap of $308.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.27 and its 200-day moving average is $249.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.79.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.