Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Holdings Raised by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.9% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Home Depot by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 23,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $290.36 on Wednesday. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $312.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.78.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.79.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

