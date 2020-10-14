Hollencrest Capital Management Takes Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paypal by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 154.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Paypal by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,665,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,032,539,000 after buying an additional 802,577 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 40.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,984,291,000 after buying an additional 3,291,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Paypal by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,980,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $955,538,000 after buying an additional 855,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $207.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.65. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $212.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $243.74 billion, a PE ratio of 95.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paypal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Paypal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.98.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.