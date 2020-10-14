Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 150 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,480,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $246,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 100,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,183,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $329.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $179.45 and a 52-week high of $340.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $312.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.31.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

