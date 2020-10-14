Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases 3,514 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 20.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $4,035,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

