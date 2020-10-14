Hollencrest Capital Management Makes New $48,000 Investment in Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PIM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Putnam Master Int. Income by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 493,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Int. Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Master Int. Income by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Int. Income by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Putnam Master Int. Income by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 92,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 24.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PIM opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19. Putnam Master Int. Income has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $4.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%.

Putnam Master Int. Income Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

