Hollencrest Capital Management Makes New $300,000 Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.81.

Shares of MA stock opened at $345.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.31. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total transaction of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 332,135 shares of company stock worth $103,956,379. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

