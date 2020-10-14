Hollencrest Capital Management Lowers Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,691 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 245,536 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,568,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in CVS Health by 1,469.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 236,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 221,899 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in CVS Health by 641.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,764 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

NYSE CVS opened at $59.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.22. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.