Hollencrest Capital Management Increases Stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,796,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,163,000 after purchasing an additional 41,158 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,353,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,498,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 13.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,107,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,590,000 after buying an additional 130,231 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 296.5% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 989,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,651,000 after buying an additional 739,704 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 750,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,694,000 after acquiring an additional 56,069 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBN stock opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average is $24.68. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $26.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is a positive change from Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

