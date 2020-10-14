Hollencrest Capital Management Has $406,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 126.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $286.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.35. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $182.10 and a 1 year high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

