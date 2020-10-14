Hollencrest Capital Management Has $315,000 Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 461.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,584 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 47,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 54,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 148,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 738,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 60.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

NYSE:LYG opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

