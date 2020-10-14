Hollencrest Capital Management Has $255,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $15,140,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Booking by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,553,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 20.5% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price (up previously from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,950.00 target price (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,806.52.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,780.97 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,795.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,637.05. The company has a market cap of $72.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $23.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 19.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

