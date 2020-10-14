Hollencrest Capital Management Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 209.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,706,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,142,000 after buying an additional 3,726,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,581,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027,576 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 36.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,725,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,546 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,035,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,181,000 after buying an additional 346,057 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,387,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,177 shares during the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 3.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.27. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.54 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.15.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

