Hollencrest Capital Management Buys New Stake in First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,710 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in First Foundation during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in First Foundation by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FFWM has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.49. First Foundation Inc has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 21.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

