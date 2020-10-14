Hollencrest Capital Management Buys 100 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $135.58 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.95 and a 1 year high of $139.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.17 and a 200 day moving average of $132.75.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

