Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires Shares of 22,030 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,037,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,670,000 after purchasing an additional 904,370 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,478,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,485,000 after acquiring an additional 213,855 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 34.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,202,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,073,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,048,000 after acquiring an additional 45,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,685,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,144,000 after acquiring an additional 57,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.72. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $31.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $49,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

