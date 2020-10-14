Hoey Investments Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hoey Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,784 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.4% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $4,418,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 155.9% during the second quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.65.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,912.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $381.06. The stock had a trading volume of 57,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $380.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.85.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.