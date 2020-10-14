Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) & Weingarten Realty Investors (OTCMKTS:WRI) Head to Head Survey

Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) and Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Highlands REIT and Weingarten Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highlands REIT -36.31% -4.01% -2.93% Weingarten Realty Investors 54.62% 13.20% 6.09%

81.8% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Highlands REIT and Weingarten Realty Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Weingarten Realty Investors 1 3 3 0 2.29

Weingarten Realty Investors has a consensus price target of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 62.11%. Given Weingarten Realty Investors’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Weingarten Realty Investors is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Highlands REIT and Weingarten Realty Investors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highlands REIT $37.35 million N/A $4.85 million N/A N/A Weingarten Realty Investors $486.63 million 4.33 $315.43 million $2.10 7.83

Weingarten Realty Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Highlands REIT.

Summary

Weingarten Realty Investors beats Highlands REIT on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Highlands REIT Company Profile

Our portfolio consists of office, industrial, retail and apartment assets, an unoccupied correctional facility and unimproved land. This portfolio largely represented the non-core assets of InvenTrust Properties Corp., our former parent, which spun off Highlands REIT in 2016. The spin-off allowed InvenTrust's management to focus on its core portfolio while providing Highlands with a dedicated management team to focus on maximizing the value of our portfolio.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast. These properties represent approximately 34.6 million square feet of which our interests in these properties aggregated approximately 22.6 million square feet of leasable area.

