HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on October 14th (OTCMKTS:CAPAU)

HighCape Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:CAPAU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, October 14th. HighCape Capital Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 4th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During HighCape Capital Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

HighCape Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. HighCape Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

