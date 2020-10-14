Hexavest Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,697 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $20,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.82. The stock had a trading volume of 57,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $176.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.49.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.67.

In other news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.