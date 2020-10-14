Hexavest Inc. Sells 613,687 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hexavest Inc. cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 42.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 836,514 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 613,687 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hexavest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $49,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $59.03. 287,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,970,498. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average of $57.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

